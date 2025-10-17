What will €410,000 buy in Turkey, Finland, Donegal, Crete and France?

Turkey: Hisaronu

Enjoy the best of both worlds in this four-bedroom villa that sits on a private and quiet plot with its own pool, only five minutes from the nightlife at Hisaronu. The three floors are set out over 150sq m (1,615sq ft) and accommodation includes a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen that opens out to a terrace, games room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It’s beside the beach and lagoon in Oludeniz, the Babadag cable car and Lycian Way walking route.

A three-bedroom apartment in Lapland

Finland: Lapland

If you’ve always dreamed of having a home close to Santa, this fully furnished three-bedroom apartment in Kittilä with a sauna could be the one for you. It has a floor area of 85sq m (913sq ft). Inside there is an open-plan living area with kitchen and diningroom featuring double-height ceilings and timber panelling, the aforementioned three bedrooms, and a bathroom and sauna. It is heated with an air-to-water pump and is located close to the Levi Ski Resort.

A four-bedroom house in Buncrana

Ireland: Donegal

Built in 1986, this four-bedroom house in Buncrana is just metres from the beach at Porthaw. With a floor area of 156sq m (1,679sq ft), the Donegal house has an octagonal-shaped livingroom, a kitchen/diningroom, utility, four bedrooms and a bathroom. It also comes with planning permission for a redesign that includes a new layout and upgrades. While it is in need of a bit of TLC, the big selling point here is the location of the property in Porthaw Glen, with views across Lough Swilly and the Fanad peninsula.

A three-bedroom villa in Crete

Greece: Crete

Set out over three levels, this villa in Greece is located in the traditional village of Roustika. It comes with a private swimming pool and a large outdoor area. Inside the 180sq m (1,938sq ft) property there is a livingroom, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms with balconies and a bathroom. The lower floor has another bedroom and bathroom. There is a heating system for winter and air conditioning for the summer months.

A three-bedroom villa in France

France: Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur

Although only built in 1981, from the outside this French villa looks like it has been around for much longer, with its traditional design and shuttered windows. Inside the property, in Saignon in Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur, the interiors are modern, with the living areas situated on the first floor to make the most of the light. On the ground floor there is the principal bedroom with en suite, access to a cellar and garage, and a laundry room. Upstairs is an open-plan livingroom/kitchen with doors out to a roof terrace. There are two more bedrooms on this floor. Outside is a swimming pool surrounded by lawn, pathways and cherry trees.