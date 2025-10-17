The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Marian Finnegan, Sherry FitzGerald

Marian Finnegan, the chief executive (CEO) of Sherry FitzGerald, has been chosen as The Irish Times Businessperson of the Month for September, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

Having been managing director of residential and advisory with the firm, Finnegan became the first woman to lead Ireland’s biggest estate agent.

In 1996, she was the first economist appointed to a property company in Ireland when she established its research arm, seeking to bring data-driven insights into the company’s activities.

Subsequently, she was appointed as chief economist and joined the board in 1998.

In 2019, she was appointed managing director of its residential and advisory unit, where she guided the business through significant expansion and digital transformation.

Finnegan described her appointment as chief executive as an “extraordinary privilege” and outlined an ambition to grow the business.

“As CEO, I am committed to ensuring Sherry FitzGerald continues to lead with innovation, empower our people, and contribute positively to solving Ireland’s housing challenges,” she said of her appointment.

Sherry FitzGerald chair Anne Heraty said the board had “every confidence that she will guide the group with vision and integrity into its next phase of growth”.

Sherry FitzGerald has a 14 per cent share of the residential property market, employs 360 people, and has a network of more than 100 offices, including franchisees.