Pause of AstraZeneca rollout shows checks are working, says Scally

The decision to pause the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is a sign of a functioning and “very very cautious” immunisation advisory committee, public health physician Dr Gabriel Scally has said.

He said he did not believe the suspension would lead to a huge blow to confidence in the vaccine but represented a “vote of confidence in a functioning national advisory system”.

Preparations are now underway to resume administration of the AstraZeneca jab amid optimism that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will give it safety clearance on Thursday.

On Sunday the Government announced it would suspend its use of the vaccine on advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac). The advisory committee was reacting to reports from Norway of four instances of serious blood clotting in adults who had received the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

Dr Scally said the willingness of Niac to delay immunisation when concerns are raised shows it is “very very cautious” and “proactive in speaking out”.

“If there is even a question being raised they want to pause, look at the data, scrutinise the evidence, and then hopefully restart, as we will tomorrow or the next day,” he told Newstalk’s Breakfast radio programme on Wednesday.

On potential celebratory gatherings for St Patrick’s Day, Dr Scally said people meeting up with friends from outside their household, particularly in intimate settings, creates a “big issue”.

Asked about mixing celebrations with alcohol, he said: “The pint isn’t the problem, it is the physical proximity and the closeness to people who you don’t live with… Stick with people you live with and enjoy the outdoors, but not with large groups and not with people you don’t live with.”

‘Signals of concern’

Cork-based family doctor Nuala O’Connor, who is Covid Lead for the Irish College of General Practitioners, said there are “some signals of concern” that show progress in reducing case numbers has stalled and the disease could potentially surge again if people do not stick to the public health guidelines.

The GP community tracker is showing that the number of people with Covid-19 symptoms had levelled off: “the reduction is not continuing”.

“We have heard about multiple people planning to get together indoors, particularly about playdates with children… If we give this virus an opportunity to resurge it certainly will, and we know this virus loves when people get together,” Dr O’Connor told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme.

Some parents seemed to think such meetings would not do harm, but this virus spreads when people start to socialise, she said.

For now, the State remains in Level 5 restrictions which only allows for outdoor meetings with one other household for exercise purposes.

While there has not been an increase in the numbers presenting with flu-like symptoms, the positivity rate of those tested has increased from 9.7 per cent to 13.9 per cent over the last two weeks.

There were 205 family outbreaks in private households last week, including 31 among extended families, according to the latest HSE weekly outbreak report.

Dr O’Connor appealed to people to enjoy St Patrick’s Day safely. Meeting outside was always safer than meeting inside, but there was a temptation for groups to break the two-metre distance, she said.

“Our message to people is to get outdoors, to enjoy the outdoors but to do it safely,” she said, adding that masks should be worn outdoors if the area is crowded.

“Things are going largely in the right direction; our vaccine programme is accelerating, but for the most part we really need to focus on staying apart to stay safe,” she said.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s outbreak report for the week leading to March 13th shows there were 12 outbreaks in acute hospitals, 12 in residential institutions, and three within nursing homes. There were eight outbreaks among school children or school staff, although it has not necessarily been established yet that transmission occurred within the school setting.

A further eight outbreaks were associated with childcare facilities. Nearly a third of all outbreaks for last week referenced in the report were late notifications from October to January.

On Tuesday the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) announced that 18 more people had died with the coronavirus, while there were also 349 new cases confirmed.

There were 355 people in hospital with the virus on Tuesday, a reduction of five from the previous day. There were also 85 people being treated for the virus in intensive care units on Tuesday evening. This figure has remained steady over the last few days.