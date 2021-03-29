Patchy rain and drizzle to give way to sunny spells, says Met Éireann

Monday will be a day of two parts, according the Met Éireann, with a mostly cloudy morning bringing patchy rain and drizzle. However during the afternoon sunny spells will develop, especially in the east, with temperatures as high as 17 degrees.

As The ESB and AA Roadwatch have warned of the dangers posed by weekend high winds and rain, Met Éireann said conditions will become mostly cloudy and dry on Monday night – and drier but cooler as the week progresses.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly dry with some sunny spells and highest tempers of up to 18 degrees feeling quite mild. The worst weather on Tuesday will be found in the northwest where it will feel noticeably cooler.

The southeast should enjoy the best of any bright spells on Wednesday where it will be up to 2 degrees warmer than elsewhere. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the northwest will persist through the morning and gradually break up during the afternoon, with just occasional patchy rain and drizzle elsewhere. It will be much cooler than the previous few days with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, generally.

Thursday should be dry with good sunny spells and some passing clouds. Highest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees generally, coolest along northern and eastern coasts, increasing to between 14 and 17 degrees in the southwest. Winds will be moderate to fresh easterly, decreasing mostly moderate by evening.

Friday and the Easter weekend look like being dry with good sunny spells, however it will be cloudier at times over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, coolest in the north and along eastern coasts in light north to northeast breezes.

At this stage it looks like conditions will be more unsettled on Easter Sunday and much cooler, with frost at night and some wintry showers through the early days of next week.

The AA advised drivers of wet roads this morning with conditions wettest in the west. Windy conditions have been reported in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, and there is some surface water around Tralee in Co Kerry. The AA advised drivers to slow down on wet roads, leaving extra space between the road user in front.

The ESB said it hopes to restore power to about 110 customers at Causeway, Co Kerry, before mid-morning. About 1,000 customers mainly in the south and west of the country who lost power overnight, but ESB says they will be reconnected later on Monday.

At Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary, about 110 customers who were disconnected in a planned interruption to service will be reconnected by 5pm. A similar planned interruption to service in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, which saw 250 customers lose power, will also be rectified by 5am.

In Dublin, 48 customers will be reconnected by about lunchtime.