Passengers may be forced to give contact details on arrival into State

The Department of Health is in consultation with the Attorney General in a bid to amend the health regulations in relation to passengers arriving into the State and the surrendering of their contact details so authorities can check if they are self-isolating.

One third of passengers asked to give their contact details upon arrival into Dublin Airport, because they live in the Republic or plan to stay for a period, are declining to do so.

Airline passengers arriving into Dublin Airport who are going to Northern Ireland, or claim to be travelling there, are exempt from surrendering contact details so the authorities can check if they left the Republic or were self-isolating if still in the jurisdiction.

The department is now in consultation with the Attorney General to make the scheme compulsory and close off the loophole allowing people to opt out.

However, it is high unlikely those who say they live in the North or say they are travelling there could be included as the Irish authorities have no jurisdiction over them.

Everyone who arrives in the State, whether Irish or foreign, is being asked to self-isolate, or quarantine, for 14 days. That period is designed to ensure anyone who caught Covid-19 abroad and brought it into the country would not infect others without realising it.

Garda sources said they were concerned one third of arriving passengers who should be surrendering their details are declining to do so and are avoiding any consequences.

A number of sources told The Irish Times the matter will come into sharper focus as passenger numbers at Irish ports and airports increases, adding it must be tackled now for fear of undermining all the public health regulations and advice aimed at combating Covid-19.

In reply to queries the Department of Justice said “potential new regulations to govern this area” were being examined.

“Work is well under way to examine the drafting of such regulations to underpin the administrative requirements now in place,” it added.

Passengers arriving at Dublin Airport and Dublin Port are being asked to provide their contact details so they can be contacted to check they are quarantining.

Figures compiled by the Department of Justice show that between April 28th and May 3rd that some 1,950 people who arrived at Dublin Airport should have completed a “passenger locator form” but only 1,279 did so.

It means an average of 112 people who live in the Republic or planned to stay for a period arrived at Dublin Airport every day and left the authorities with no way of tracking them to ensure the 14-day quarantine measure was being adhered to.

Some passengers are exempt from the scheme including those transiting through the Republic to other jurisdictions, including Northern Ireland. People classified as supply chain workers are also exempt, including pilots, hauliers and crew members.

The latest data also shows the number of regular passengers passing through Dublin Port has plummeted during the crisis, with only 12 per cent of those disembarking ferries classified as passengers rather than crew members, hauliers, other exempt workers or transiting passengers.

Under the scheme the Government has requested that all airlines and ferry companies distribute the locator forms to disembarking passengers.

For those who complete the form, the Border Management Unit contacts a minimum of 70 per cent. The unit contacts them by phone two days after arrival to ensure they are committing to the 14-day quarantine. A second call is made 10 days after the passenger arrived to check they is still residing at the same location and still in quarantine.

Between April 28th and May 1st some 637 calls were made and 406 were answered; or one in five of the total number asked to give their contact details when they landed. Over 99 per cent of the passengers contacted and who answered the calls said they were quarantining.

At present the vast majority of the public health measures in place are advisory. However, under new powers granted to the Garda in April, people found to be further than 5km from home without an urgent of essential reason can be arrested, with monetary sanctions and prison sentences applying for those convicted.

While gardaí say while they are only arresting or commencing a legal process against a very small number of people and as a last resort, the fact enforcement is possible has strengthened their hand and brought clarity to that part of the regulations.

The Border Management Unit, which operates as part of the Department of Justice, is currently collecting contacting details from passengers and calling them two and ten days after arrival because its workload has fallen off due to the much lower number of passengers arriving in the State at present. However, as the unit’s workload increases again, responsibility for collecting passenger details and contacting many of them is likely to fall on the Department of Health.