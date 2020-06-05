Over half of NI Covid-19 fatalities are among care home residents

New figures show that deaths of care home residents continues to account for more than half of all fatalities from coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

In its weekly bulletin published on Friday, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reported that 36 people died from Covid-19 in the week ending May 29th bringing the total of virus-related deaths to 757.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health up to that date was 528. The Nisra figure is close to one-third higher than the departmental figure.

The department statistics are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

Of the Nisra total, 381 deaths (50.3 per cent) took place in hospitals, 328 (43.3 per cent) in care homes, eight (1.1 per cent) in hospices and 40 (5.3 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 336 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 78 separate establishments.

Nisra further reported that of the 396 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 up to May 29th, 82.8 per cent (328) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 68 occurring in hospital.

“On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 52.3 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease,” said Nisra.

Nisra also reported that the provisional number of total deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending May 29th 2020 was 316, 37 more than the five-year average of 279.

Over the last nine weeks in total, 939 “excess deaths” (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) were registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of “excess deaths” in the year to date to May 29th totalling 680.

People aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds of all deaths and 80 per cent of Covid-19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to May 29th.