Over 620 people waiting on trolleys or wards for a hospital bed

There were 621 patients on trolleys in hospital emergency departments and on wards on Tuesday awaiting admission to a bed, nurses have said.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 59 patients waiting at Cork University Hospital, 57 at University Hospital Limerick and49 at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The number of patients on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards awaiting admission to a bed has spiked again in recent days, reaching 643 on Monday. A record high of 677 people waiting for admission to a bed was recorded by the INMO last month.

The HSE has attributed the rise in trolley numbers in part to a longer-than-anticipated flu season.

Dr Chris Luke, a consultant in emergency medicine at Cork University Hospital, said the past week or so had been one of the busiest periods he had encountered at the hospital.

He linked the growing numbers of people on trolleys in emergency departments to the fact that people are living longer and require more complex care.

“I don’t know why it’s particularly bad in Cork at the moment but conditions are absolutely appalling - there seems to be an awful lot of sickness about and while there are cases of flu and norovirus, it’s not particularly due to those,” he said.

“Twenty years ago, most people came to the A&E with just one or two problems, now we have dozens who are over 70 with half a dozen problems so it’s their bowel, their heart, their lung, their joints and they are often on eight or nine or ten medications so it’s so much more complicated.”

Conversion rates

Dr Luke said another striking feature of health care patterns over the past five to 10 years had been the increase in the conversion rates - the proportion of people attending emergency departments who are admitted for treatment.

“Ten years ago, we would admit 20 per cent of people who pitched up at A&E - now it’s regularly 50 to 60 per cent, which is astonishing. Even on a Sunday when you are seeing relatively small numbers, perhaps one third of what you would see on a weekday, the admission rate is sometimes 60per cent.”

He said the higher number of elderly people attending emergency departments also reflects societal change as more elderly people are now living on their own.

“There are fewer elderly being minded by their family, they are living longer but are living on their own and that’s issue - there are plenty of elderly who have wonderful care but there are now more living on their own and when things go wrong, they end up coming to the state or private care.”

Dr Luke also said the Irish hospital system lost 40 per cent of its bed stock in the 1980s when the Fianna Fáil minister for finance Ray McSharry cut funding. He said the Government’s announcement last week that 2,600 new beds were being provied was welcome, but not enough to address the lack of capacity.

In Dublin, the hospital with the largest number on trolleys and on wards was the Mater where there were 37 patients on trolleys requiring a bed.

The INMO figures also show that there were 10 children on trolleys at Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin waiting to be placed in a bed. There were also seven children on trolleys at the Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street.