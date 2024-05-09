Man (20s) dies following scrambler bike crash in west Dublin

The scrambler bike driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Photograph: iStock

A man in his 20s has died following a crash involving a scrambler bike in Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

The man who was driving the scrambler bike was travelling on the Phibblestown Road in Castaheaney, Blanchardstown, when he crashed shortly after 2pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a time and has since reopened following a technical examination which was conducted by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Phibblestown Road area of Dublin 15 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” a spokesman said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Some 72 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of 16 when compared with the same period in 2023.

Drivers accounted for 26 of those, followed by passengers (20), pedestrians (13) and motorcyclists (10).

The remaining three deaths were cyclists.