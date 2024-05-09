Emergency landing at Dublin Airport due to hydraulics issue with plane

A transatlantic jet flying from Venice to Montreal has had to make an emergency landing at Dublin Airport.
Fire and rescue vehicles were scrambled to meet the Air Canada #AC819 which touched down at 6.50pm.
The emergency landing was due to a hydraulics issue with the plane possibly a leak which caused it to lose nose steering.
This means that the plane cannot taxi in to a stand and will have to be pulled by a tug to a safe location.
Dublin Airport is down to a single runway at present.
The Dublin Airport Authority has been contacted for comment.
