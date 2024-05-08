Child dies after road incident in residential area in Ennis, Co Clare

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident that occurred shortly before 12:30pm on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A child has died following a road traffic incident at a residential area on Quin Road, Ennis, Co Clare.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred shortly before 12:30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Gardaí said the male infant was transferred from the scene to University Hospital Limerick.

“He has since been pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries,” the statement added.

“A family liaison officer is being appointed to support the family at this time. The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.”

More to follow.