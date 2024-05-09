Queen’s pledges to ‘divest from investments’ in companies listed by UN for certain activities in Palestine

Members of the Queen's University Belfast Palestine Assembly holding a 'sit in' in a building in the university as they call for the university to divest from Israeli universities. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Queen’s University Belfast has pledged to “divest from investments” in companies listed by the UN Human Rights Council as carrying out listed activities in relation to Palestine.

In a statement released on Thursday the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Ian Greer, also repeated his call previously made in March for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. “We condemn the actions of Hamas on October 7th, 2023, and the significant loss of life in Gaza over the past seven months, the Israeli targeting of Palestinian hospitals, and educational institutions, in particular universities,” he said.

The statement comes two days after pro-Palestine student protesters occupied the main building at Queen’s. The protest was organised by the Queen’s University Belfast Palestine Assembly, which called on the university to “review all ties” with Israeli universities, cultural institutions and its industrial sector, as well as implementing a sector-wide withdrawal of support for “companies engaged in violations of Palestinian human rights”.

The group also demanded the removal of former US first lady Hillary Clinton as chancellor of the university.

On Thursday evening Queen’s confirmed it had held talks with different groups to “agree a way forward”, which included “an enhanced student role in the university’s overall decision-making structures and governance”.

“Following a joint proposal from its president and vice-chancellor and the Students’ Union president, and due to the continued conflict in Gaza and in line with the International Court of Justice’s recent finding on genocide, the university has agreed to engage with its investment managers to initiate a process to divest from investments in companies that are listed by the UN Human Rights Council as carrying out listed activities in relation to Palestine,” it said.

The university stated that it currently has no direct investment in Israeli companies, and that indirect investment was “negligible and is already subject to our responsible investment policy”.

“We will bring forward proposals on this matter within the framework of the Responsible Investment Policy, with ongoing reports on the progress for implementing these decisions being provided to the senate planning and finance committee, which includes elected staff and students as members.

“What we have learned from the Northern Ireland conflict is that dialogue and compromise between all parties founded on justice and equality is the only way to achieve lasting peace, and at Queen’s we express our desire and genuine hope that the current negotiations will lead to a permanent end to the current conflict.”

Opposition to the recent protests has been expressed by some students, staff and alumni, according to the university, adding that senior staff have agreed to meet with each individual or group. “We respect their views and right to express their opinion, and we hope to engage in dialogue in order to address the various issues raised. Student and staff welfare remains our primary focus during this difficult period.

“We want to assure the entire university community that freedom of expression for all viewpoints is strongly protected within our institutional values and charter, and no one will be allowed to block or remove anyone’s right to freedom of thought or opinion at Queen’s.

“The university is committed to promoting equality of opportunity, good relations and respect for diversity and inclusion on campus. We are a hugely diverse community comprising of approximately 25,000 students and staff of many faiths and religious beliefs, representing over 100 different nationalities. In line with our equality, diversity and inclusion policy the university is opposed to all forms of unlawful discrimination which includes anti-Semitism and islamophobia, and will seek to ensure that all staff and students are treated fairly and with dignity and respect.”