Body of dead man may have lain undiscovered in Co Cork flat since Christmas

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the Coroner’s Court following the discovery of the body of a 61-year-old man, whom they believe may have been dead for almost six months in his flat in west Cork.

Mark Watters had been living alone in a flat at the Courtyard complex in Castletownbere, where his body was found on Tuesday afternoon when maintenance staff called to check on the flat.

Mr Watters’s body was found in the hallway of the flat. Maintenance staff immediately notified gardaí who sealed off the area and carried out a preliminary examination of the body and the home.

It is understood Mr Watters showed no sign of any injury and there was no sign of any forced entry or disturbance in the flat. Gardaí ruled out any question of his death being due to foul play.

Mr Watters’ body was later removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital for a postmortem, the results of which will form part of a file to be sent to Coroner for west Cork, Frank O’Connell

A native of Walkinstown in Dublin, it is understood Mr Watters had worked a screenwriter and had lived for a time in Allihies in Beara, before moving to Castletownbere where he lived more recently.

According to locals, Mr Watters had become very reclusive in recent years and was not often seen out and about. Some had thought he had left the town as he had not been seen for some time.

Gardaí have already begun door-to-door inquiries near where he lived to see when any of his neighbours last saw him alive, while they have also begun checking CCTV footage around the town.

However, gardaí found an unopened Christmas card with a December 18th date stamp, suggesting Mr Watters may have died sometime around the middle of December and lain undiscovered for months.

It is understood that Mr Watters was in receipt of social welfare from the Dept of Social Protection and early indications are that he had not collected any social welfare payments with several months.

Gardaí are also checking Mr Watters’ phone to see when he last made calls or sent texts, as well as his social media accounts to see when he last posted material that might indicate when he died.

Gardaí are also checking any activity on his bank accounts as well as checking for any receipts for groceries in his flat that again might indicate when he was last alive and when he may have died.

Locals in Castletownbere expressed shock and sadness that Mr Watters could have died and remained undiscovered for months in the Courtyard, which is just off the main street.

One local told The Irish Times: “He was very reclusive and kept to himself but it’s very sad to think that he could have been lying there for months – over Christmas and all – unbeknownst to anyone.”

Gardaí have notified Mr Watters’ next of kin of his death and it is expected that his remains will be released to his family over the coming days, following the completion of the postmortem at CUH.