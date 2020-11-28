One man dies, five injured after partial building collapse in Tralee

A man believed to be a local builder in his sixties has died, and up to five other men have been injured, after the partial collapse of a building on Ashe Street, Tralee this morning.

The internal collapse happened shortly after 8am in the building which was in poor condition and being renovated. It is believed part of the building collapsed internally due to a chimney fall.

A number of fire service units attended the scene along with ambulances and gardaí.

Up to five workers have been taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment for injuries that are described as not life-threatening.

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The large three storey building is on one of Tralee’s most historic streets which also contains the court house and St John’s Church of Ireland.

Last year nearby Castle Street was closed for weeks after a 200-year-old building there under renovation became unstable.

The mayor of Tralee, Labour party councillor Terry O’Brien, said the man who died was in his sixties and very well-known and respected and news of his death had come as a shock to residents of the town.

He said the tragedy was particularly sad in the run up to Christmas.

“We are very, very sad here in Tralee this morning. We are very shocked at what has happened in the middle of our town.”