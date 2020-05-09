One Co Clare player wins Lotto jackpot of over €4m

The National Lottery has urged players in Co Clare to check their tickets after one ticket scooped Saturday’s Lotto jackpot of €4,041,306.

The winning numbers were 13, 18, 30, 41, 42, 44 and the bonus number 37.

A National Lottery spokesman said it will to reveal the name of the winning shop in the next couple of days.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days”.

This ticketholder is the 5th jackpot winner of 2020. Since the Lotto games began in 1988, there have been 42 Lotto jackpot winners from Clare .

There was also one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000 which was sold iat the Mace store on Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.

Two other Lotto players were one number short of the jackpot but both halved the match five and bonus prize of €237,474. The first of these tickets was sold in South Dublin in the Spar store on Oliver Plunkett Road, Monkstown Farm, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

The National Lottery said that more than 86,000 players won prizes in Saturday’s draw.