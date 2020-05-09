New return to work rules will see no handshaking or sharing of cups

Ireland’s workplaces will change beyond recognition as Covid-19 restrictions ease, under an agreement reached between the Government, employers and trade unions.

Launching the Government’s Return to Work Safely Protocol on Saturday, Minister Heather Humphreys has said inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be able to shut down workplaces which do not comply with new safety measures aimed.

Handshakes will be banned, temperature testing will be carried out in line with public health advice and workers will not be allowed to share pens, bottles or cups.

Vulnerable at-risk workers must be “preferentially supported” to maintain physical distancing, and where possible, be supported by their employers to work from home.

Workers will be organised into small teams that consistently work and take breaks together and must limit interactions with other colleagues, while all staff should be encouraged to stay working from home.

Workers will have to sign a form three days before a return to their workplace to certify “to the best of their knowledge” they do not have Covid-19 symptoms, that they are not self-isolating, or waiting for test results.

The new rules will be monitored by the Health and Safety Authority, which will have powers to overturn poor behaviours, or even to close premises that are not complying.

Ms Humphreys said: “HSA inspectors will be able to take appropriate enforcement actions under the health and safety act 2005. This means if a business does not co-operate and comply with public health guidelines after been asked to make improvements, the HSA will be able to order them to shut down the workplace.”

“This Protocol is a critical component of the Government’s Roadmap for reopening the economy as we gradually lift the Covid-19 restrictions. It very clearly sets out the steps that businesses and workers should take to ensure that they can return to work safely.

“Collaboration between employers and workers will be central to the success of our return to work. That’s why we have specified in the Protocol that they should have regular engagement about the preventative measures in the workplace.

“The Protocol is mandatory and it applies to all workplaces right across the economy. Obviously, specific sectors may need to introduce additional safeguards, but this document sets the standard set of measures required in every workplace.

“I am aware that many sectors have already developed detailed COVID-19 return-to-work plans that capture most, if not all, of the measures in the Protocol, and would like to acknowledge and thank them for their work.

“Similarly, I would like to acknowledge that many critical and essential businesses have continued to operate during the pandemic with the appropriate safeguards in place.”

It will mean social distancing rules will have to be rigidly enforced, including a ban on all except essential face-to-face meetings. Employers should set up one-way systems for staff entering and leaving buildings while business travel is discouraged.

Canteens must close unless social distancing can be obeyed and meal breaks should be staggered. Where keeping people two metres apart is not possible, such as production lines, alternative measures should be put in place, such as plastic sneeze guards, or by maintaining “at least a distance of one metre”.

The protocol also maintains that employers must provide personal protective equipment and protective clothing to workers in accordance with identified Covid-19 exposure risks and in line with public health advice.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Ictu general-secretary Patricia King said every employer “has an absolute duty to adhere to the rules”.

“The battle against Covid-19 demands an unambiguous policy in relation to health and safety,” she added.

“There can be no shortcuts or opt-outs when it comes to matters of life and death. Covid-19 does not discriminate and every worker in every sector is entitled to the protection of this protocol.

“This pandemic has impacted severely on every part of our society and economy, and this document represents an important milestone.”

Work from home

Meanwhile it has emerged that civil servants in the Department of Transport have been told it is likely large numbers of them will be working from home for the rest of the year.

The secretary-general of the department, Graham Doyle, wrote to all staff “it is likely that most of us will be working from home (to a greater or lesser extent) for the remainder of 2020”.

Mr Doyle’s email points out that remote working will remain in place for those who can do so until, at a minimum, August under the Government’s Covid-19 road map. Mr Doyle said he expects a staggered return to work “will likely involve a maximum of 25 per cent of staff being present in any of our offices at any one time”.

Elsewhere ten outbreaks of Covid-19 have been identified in meat processing plants and 566 staff have been infected, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

HSE outbreak control teams have been sent into each plant to try to control the outbreaks, according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The deaths of another 27 patients were announced by the NPHET at its briefing yesterday. There have now been 1,429 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic. Some 156 new cases of the disease were reported by NPHET. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 22,541.

Compliance with restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus remains very high, according to Dr Holohan.