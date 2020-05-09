Hottest day of the year so far as temperatures reach 23.6 degrees in Mayo

Temperatures soared on Saturday, reaching their highest level in the State so far this year as 23.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Newport, Co Mayo, according to Met Éireann.

Many parts of the country saw temperatures in the low 20s and large numbers of people travelled – many by bicycle – to parks and beaches to enjoy the sunshine.

However, there were more unsettled conditions elsewhere, with Met Éireann issuing the thunderstorm warning for Munster from Saturday afternoon.

Despite some taking to social media to complain about the numbers of people at Dublin’s Phoenix Park and on some beaches, the Garda Press Office said it wasn’t aware of any official complaints or of extra garda patrols being needed to police social distancing restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Claremorris in Co Mayo saw temperatures reach 22.1 degrees, as did Athenry, in Co Galway.

Please see below thunderstorm activity, mostly over Munster this afternoon. ⛈️



Lightning strikes, when they occur, are displayed as a cross. Initially they are red but change to orange and then yellow after a period, then disappear.



For more info visit: https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs pic.twitter.com/3ot01s5fmU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 9, 2020

Mullingar in Co Westmeath, Galway city and Gurteen in Co Tipperary all recorded highs of 22 degrees.

“There were ferocious thunderstorms around Gurteen as well,” said Deirdre Lowe, meteorologist with Met Éireann.

“There were a lot of 22s and 23s around the country. Really . . . parts of the west, the midwest and south got the best temperatures today and the best of the sunshine.

“Some central and southern parts did well but there was more cloud over Ulster.”

Status yellow

Met Éireann’s status yellow thunder warning was in effect until 10pm on Saturday, with clusters of slow-moving thunderstorms expected across Munster. Met Éireann said lightning and local downpours could be expected in the region during the period of the warning, with the risk of flooding.

In general, many areas across the country will be dry, calm and warm for the rest of Saturday, with further spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures will range from 19 to 24 degrees, warmest across the south midlands.

Saturday night will see outbreaks of rain in northern areas before gradually spreading southwards. Lowest temperatures will range between 3 and 12 degrees.

Sunday will be a much cooler day, with brisk northeast winds. Further outbreaks of rain are forecast, but in general the day will be dry, with sunny spells extending from the north. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees.

Sunday night will be cold, dry and clear. Some grass frost is possible in places as temperatures fall to between 1 and 4 degrees.