Northside People and Southside People close down with loss of 17 jobs

North Dublin Publications Ltd, which has been publishing free newspapers in the Dublin area for 33 years, has announced its closure.

The company, which published the Northside People and Southside People newspapers, as well as the digital DublinPeople.com, was founded in 1987 by Robin and Sylvia Webb.

In recent years the Celtic Media Group, which publishes five regional papers, including the Meath Chronicle, took a controlling interest in the company. Publication was suspended by the company in recent weeks due to the outbreak of Covid-19, which has severely hit advertising revenues .

The Northside People and the Southside People have launched or supported the careers of some of the State’s best-known writers, broadcasters and authors, including Seán Moncrieff, Lorcan Roche, Paul Howard, Tony McCullagh, Neil Fetherstonhaugh and Sinéad Crowley.

Irish Times journalists who have worked there include Tim O’Brien, Joe Humphreys, and Fiona Gartland. Other alumni include Nicola Tallant of the Sunday World,Geraldine Comiskey, Keith Falkiner of the Irish Daily Star and Brian Whelan of Joe.ie, among others.

In a statement, the company said that the 17 staff at both publications were informed of the decision on Friday.

A meeting of creditors is taking place on May 19th, where a liquidator is expected to be appointed.