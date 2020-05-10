Coronavirus: 12 more people die of Covid-19 in the State

Twelve more people have died of coronavirus in the State, as the number of confirmed cases increased by 236 , according to figures published on Sunday.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 1,458, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

There have been 22,996 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic. The latest figures indicate that the rate of growth in infected cases is holding steady at around one per cent per day, with Sunday’s growth slightly above that level. The overall figure is a slight increase on Saturday, when 219 new cases were confirmed.

As of midnight on Friday, 57 per cent of cases in Ireland are female, while 43 per cent are male. The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years, and 2,986 cases - or 13 per cent - have been hospitalised.

Of the hospitalised cases, 383 have been admitted to intensive care. Some 6,771 cases are associated with healthcare workers. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,068 (49 per cent of the total), followed by Kildre, with six per cent (1,324) and then Cork, with 1,207 cases (five per cent).

For cases where transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 61 per cent, close contact accounts for 36 per cent and travel abroad for three per cent.

Data released by the Health Service Executive (HSE)on Sunday shows the total number of confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 in the State’s hospital system was 739 at 8pm on Saturday evening.

The rate of new admissions of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to decline, according to data published by the HSE, with Saturday morning’s figures showing a 7.9 per cent decrease on the previous day. There are a total of 1,242 vacant general care beds across the hospital system, and 161 vacant critical care beds. Some 94 confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 are in critical care units, and 61 confirmed or suspected cases are currently ventilated.

The Mater accounts for the greatest number of confirmed cases in critical care, with 12, followed by St James’s and Beaumont, both with eight. The number of confirmed cases in critical care continues to drop, at 72.

Earlier on Sunday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said testing capacity in the State is now at 15,000 per day. He said the turnaround time for tests is 2.4 days on average, and that there are 3,010 healthcare workers currently on Covid-19 related leave.

Speaking at the weekly HSE press briefing, Mr Reid outlined the growing cost of dealing with the crisis. Ireland will this year spend €1 billion on personal protective equipment, while a similar figure was needed to establish a testing and contact tracing model for the country.

“The cost of not investing in these are much higher in terms of the cost for society of not dropping our restrictions [imposed as a result of the pandemic],” he told reporters this morning.