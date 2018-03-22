No Dart between Dalkey and Greystones after incident on line
Passengers faced delays on trains after incident at Shankill station
There are delays of up to 30 minutes on DART services this morning after a truck hit a bridge at Clontarf. Irish Rail said normal services would operate from first service on Friday morning.
The Dart between Dalkey and Greystones has closed for the night following an incident on the line.
The incident occurred at the Shankill Dart station on Thursday evening.
There were delays of up to 15 minutes from 9pm on trains from Howth or Malahide to Dalkey.
