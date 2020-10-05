Moving to Level 5 is ‘only’ way to control Covid-19 and keep schools open - NPHET

The State needs to move to Level 5 in the Covid-19 roadmap as measures currently in place are not sufficiently controlling the disease as evidenced by the “high volume of community transmission”, public health officials have told the Government.

The letter sent on Sunday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, seen by The Irish Times, warns of a “significant and deteriorating” epidemiological situation.

It recommends that Level 5 measures be introduced from midnight tonight for four weeks. It says NPHET is sensitive to the impact on businesses, individuals and families but that the action is “the only opportunity to get this disease back under control while keeping schools open”.

It says a graduated approach would ultimately result in Level 5 measures being put in place, whereas an immediate enactment of the harshest measures will prevent deaths, protect vulnerable people and enable schools to remain open.

“The proposed measures will only be effective if there is broad societal buy in and adherence over the coming four week period,” it warns.

“Nphet advises that it is vital to do everything in our power now to arrest the current t trajectory nationally and suppress the virus back down to a low level of transmission in advance of the winter months.”

Government members have privately expressed surprise at the extent of NPHET’s latest advice and the manner in which it emerged. Chief medical officer and NPHET member Dr Tony Holohan is meeting the leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party on Monday to discuss the recommendations.

Community transmission

The letter states that the measures currently in place are not sufficiently controlling the disease, as evidenced by “high volume of community transmission and sustained increases across key indicators” since Thursday.

Metrics cited in include the total number of cases increasing by 6 per cent in the last week of September, increases in the five, seven and 14 day incidence rates of the disease, an increase in the proportion of positive tests, and increases in the level of infection among people aged over 65.

It also points to 31 open outbreaks in nursing homes, seven of which have been reported in the last week. There are 25 open outbreaks among vulnerable communities, with 10 in direct provision centre, seven in homeless services, and seven in Traveller communities.

NPHET wrote that admissions to critical care services have grown to an average of two per day, with 243 out of 281 critical care beds now occupied.

It said that, if current trends continue, some 1,600 to 2,300 cases per day will be being reported by Novemver 7th, with 43 people per day being admitted to hospital by that date.

“In the light of the above, NPHET believes that proactive and robust measures must now be taken such that very significant suppression of the disease with a reproduction number well below 1.0 is achieved,” the letter states.

It calls for an emphasis on communications which “provide clarity on the measures in place”. It says there should be an “immediate activation” by State agencies to ensure necessary services are in areas such as physical and mental health and social care.