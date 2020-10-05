Five arrested after man assaulted and abducted from house

Five people have been arrested after a man in his 30s was assaulted and abducted from a house in Co Donegal on Sunday morning.

The man was assaulted by three other men at a property in Oak Park in the village of Convoy in Co Donegal at about 11.45am on Sunday, October 4th. He was forced into a grey Mercedes Benz C Series with registration 09 MH 17020 and driven away from the scene.

Gardaí and members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) carried out a search of the north western region following reports the car may have crossed the border.

The abducted man was discovered at about 5.30pm back in the village of Convoy and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with what gardaí described as non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle used for the kidnapping was later found by PSNI outside a residence in the Listymore area of Castlederg, Co Tyrone. Three men and two women were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including kidnapping and “causing grevious bodily harm with intent”, said the PSNI. The men arrested are aged 27, 31 and 35, and the two women are aged 20 and 30, and remain in custody.

Gardaí are also investigating what they said was a “related incident” of dangerous driving where a vehicle was rammed into a wall at Town View Heights in Ballybofey, Co Donegal at about 2.30am on Sunday, October 4th.

Gardaí discovered a car with “extensive damage” but no occupants in the vehicle.

A silver Seat Leon – registration plate 05 LH 6614 – was later spotted driving at speed in the direction of Killygordon in Co Donegal. Gardaí pursued the car but lost it after it crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

This same vehicle, which was spotted speeding in Killygordon, was later damaged in a fire at around 6.20am on Sunday, October 4th outside a house at Finn View in Lifford, Co Donegal. Two men reportedly fled the vehicle after it hit a wall in Lifford and went on fire. The blaze caused “significant damage” to a house in the area but no injuries were reported.

It is understood the two men who fled the vehicle may be connected to the abduction and assault, which happened in Convoy later on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the fire, or any person who may have see the silver Seat Leon in the early hours of Sunday, October 4th to contact gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any witnesses to the incident in Convoy, which happened later that morning to come forward or contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Any person who may have seen the grey Mercedes Benz C Series has also been asked to contacted gardaí.