Man (20s) in hospital after shooting in Ballymun, north Dublin

A man in his 20s sustained injuries after a shooting on Sunday evening in Ballymun, north Dublin.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward, saying the discovery of a motor vehicle in flames near Beaumont Hospital may be linked to the shooting.

“Shortly after 7pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a shooting incident on Coultry Terrace, Ballymun, Dublin 9,” said a Garda statement.

The scene of the shooting has been preserved for forensic examination and investigations are continuing.

“A motor vehicle on Kilbarron Road, Dublin 5, was discovered on fire a short time later. It is believed that these two incidents may be connected,” the Garda said.

Gardaí asked any road users who have camera or dashcam footage and were in Coultry Terrace and Kilbarron Road between 6.50pm and 8.10pm to come forward.

People with information are asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.