Motorists warned to take care as return of schools sees traffic increase

AA Roadwatch has warned road users to be extra careful in the coming weeks as the resumption of schools and colleges and the attendant rise in traffic normally results in sharp increase in collisions in September.

According to an analysis of road traffic incidents reported to AA Roadwatch in 2018, there was a near doubling of collisions from 55 in the final two weeks of August, to 105 incidents the first two weeks of September.

The AA also examined incidents that disrupted traffic.

Among these incidents were collisions, breakdowns, vehicle fires, overturned vehicles and jack-knifed trucks.

In total, during the final two weeks before the start of the new school term in 2018, there were 101 traffic disrupting incidents compared with 156 incidents during the first two weeks of September.

The AA said these incidents were primarily on motorways, national roads and regional roads.

Ruth Jephson, acting editor of AA Roadwatch said the incidents included in the research were those which “either disrupted traffic or were on a major route”.

“As traffic returns to peak levels from September, there is an increased risk of these incidents occurring,” said Ms Jephson.

“Those commuting during the summer may have got used to much quieter routes and better driving conditions but they are now sharing the roads with significantly more vehicles and pedestrians so vigilance is key.”