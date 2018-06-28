Motorists warned of long delays following crash in Dublin

There are likely to be long delays for Dublin commuters on Thursday morning following a crash at one of the busiest junctions in the city.

A car crashed off the road into hoardings at the junction of Con Colbert Road and the South Circular Road.

Emergency services were at the scene and a tow truck and trailer was removing the vehicle from the road just before 7am.

The delays are likely to last into the morning because there is also an oil spill on the road which is being cleaned up.

Traffic on St John’s Road West is being diverted through Kilmainham and delays are also building on the busy N4 into the city.