Motorcyclist dies after crash in Co Dublin

A male motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

The man, who was in his mid-30s, was fatally injured when his motorcycle hit a pole on Dunsink Park, Finglas, at approximately 3pm.

Following the crash, he was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he later died.

Garda forensic investigators are currently at the scene of the incident. The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí­ are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at Finglas Garda station on 01-6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.