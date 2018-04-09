Micheál Martin backs moves to safeguard media independence

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has indicated he is willing to make fresh policy moves towards protecting the independence of media organisations following recent controversies at Independent News & Media.

Mr Martin said he has “profound” concerns about current issues at INM, and said the political system will ultimately have to take decisions “that once and for all ring-fence the independence of our media, underpin it and make sure it is free from any overbearing influences that can actually act to distort and undermine our democracy”.

Mr Martin is the first senior political figure to comment on the issue. His spokesman declined to elaborate on what specific policy measures the Cork South Central TD may have in mind.

His concerns are “of a most profound kind in terms of corporate governance, in terms of our democracy,” Mr Martin told RTÉ on Sunday.

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) is to apply next week to have High Court inspectors appointed to INM on foot of concerns about the proposed purchase of Newstalk radio and an alleged data breach.

Largest shareholder

Newstalk is owned by businessman Denis O’Brien, the largest shareholder in INM.

The application is to be heard on April 16th, and the affidavit grounding the application has been served on INM and filed in the High Court but has not yet been opened in court. Details contained in the affidavit have been the subject of media reports, however.

The affidavit criticises former INM chairman Leslie Buckley for disclosing to Mr O’Brien the name of an internal whistleblower who made a protected disclosure about the affairs of the company in 2016, The Irish Times has learned.

It says Mr Buckley disclosed the name of INM chief financial officer Ryan Preston, who along with chief executive Robert Pitt had made a protected disclosure, to Mr O’Brien along with two of Mr O’Brien’s business associates.

Special committee

The affidavit also reveals that a special committee of the INM board set up in 2017 got legal advice on the possibility of Mr Buckley stepping aside temporarily on a “no fault” basis because of his involvement in the matters that had been raised by Mr Pitt and were being investigated by the ODCE.

When the committee met in May 2017 to consider the possibility of Mr Buckley “stepping aside” temporarily, it noted among other matters that it risked a negative reaction from investors generally “and from the significant shareholder”, a reference to Mr O’Brien.

A spokesman for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “reiterated the position that the Government priority is to allow the two inquiries underway by the ODCE and Office of the Data Protection Commissioner to be conducted in full”.

A spokeswoman for Minister for Communications Denis Naughten declined to comment, while Minister for Transport Shane Ross was not available.

Meanwhile, former INM chief executive Gavin O’Reilly has spoken of his “shock and absolute revulsion” over the alleged data breach at the company.