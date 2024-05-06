Six killed and 35 injured in Ukrainian drone attack, governor says

Russian missile and drone strikes overnight disrupted power supplies on Monday morning in Ukraine’s northern Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Photograph: Yakiv Liashenko/EPA

Ukrainian drone attacks on two buses taking people to work killed six people and injured another 35 in the Belgorod region of Russia, the governor said on Monday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place near the village of Berezovka. He published a picture of a bus with its windows blown out.

Gladkov said one man was in serious condition and two children had superficial injuries.

Belgorod region which borders Ukraine has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian artillery, drones and proxies over the past year. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Kyiv denies targeting civilians and says it has the right to strike Russia, which says the West ignores Ukrainian attacks on civilians.

It comes as Russian missile and drone strikes overnight disrupted power supplies on Monday morning in Ukraine’s northern Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the national power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Facebook.

The attacks damaged a high-voltage power facility in Sumy, while neighbouring Kharkiv had emergency power system shutdowns, according to the statement.

Ukraine intercepted 12 out of 13 Shahed drones in Sumy region that were launched from the north at night, the Air Force said on Telegram.

The attack temporarily disrupted power supply to parts of Ukraine’s northeast region of Sumy, officials said on Monday.

“Electricity supply has been restored in the affected settlements and parts of the city of Sumy,” the region’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's air force said that Russia launched 13 attack drones targeting Ukraine. Air defence systems downed 12 of the air weapons over the Sumy region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia, which has been pummelling Ukraine’s east and south regions with drones and missiles throughout the war. – Reuters. Additional reporting: Bloomberg

