Three arrested after man is shot dead in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the shooting dead of a man in Drimnagh, Dublin shortly after midnight.

Three men have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Garda said at approximately 12.15am on Monday a man sustained fatal injuries during the course of the shooting on Knocknarea Road in Drimnagh.

The body of the man remains at the scene and a postmortem examination is being arranged.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Three men were arrested as part of the investigation and they were being detained on Monday at Garda stations in the Dublin Region under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer (SIO) and an incident room has been established at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information who can assist gardaí with their investigation is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.