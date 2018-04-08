Two men arrested following death of man (29) in east Belfast

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in east Belfast on Sunday morning.

The PSNI received a report at about 12.10am on Sunday that the 29-year-old man had been injured in a house in Titania Street.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

The two men, who are in their 30s, have been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who was in Titania Street late on Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact the Musgrave police station or Crimestoppers on 0044 800 555 111.