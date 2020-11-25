McEntee agrees to take Dáil questions on Woulfe appointment

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will make a statement on the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court and take questions on the matter in the Dáil on Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

During leaders questions in the Dáil, Mr Martin told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald that Ms McEntee is “prepared to come into the House tomorrow afternoon…to make a statement, and answer questions on this as well”.

Ms McEntee has been under pressure to commit to a full question and answer session in the Dáil on her role in the appointment of Mr Justice Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

The former attorney general has been criticised for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway in August, which appeared to breach of Covid-19 regulations. Some 80 people were in attendance for the meal.

A spokesman for Ms McEntee said the plan announced by Mr Martin had been taken even though the Minister had “already offered to bring forward her ministerial questions in order to be accountable to the Dáil”.

This offer had been rejected by the Opposition as insufficient, and they had demanded a full statement and question and answer session.

The spokesman said that “in order to address this issue promptly the Minister has asked that time be made available in the Dáil this week for her to come before the House”.

He said Ms McEntee had answered parliamentary questions on the issue and that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste had answered questions on it in the House.

Media appearances

She “also addressed the process around the appointment of Seámus Woulfe in the Oireachtas Justice Committee and in numerous media appearances in recent days”, the spokesman said.

“The Government continues to have grave concerns around the manner of debate the opposition is seeking and the effect it could have on the independence of the judiciary.”

Earlier, the Oireachtas justice committee disputed the suggestion that Ms McEntee took questions about the affair during a committee session last week.

In a statement, it said it met on Tuesday and noted reports in media and elsewhere to the effect that the Minister questions on the judicial selection process at one of its recent meetings.

The committee said Ms McEntee had attended one of its meetings last Tuesday to discuss annual estimates for her department.

“Towards the end of the estimates consideration, a question was put to the Minister on the judicial appointments process. Whilst the chair directed that the question was out of scope for the meeting agenda, he allowed the Minister to offer a brief response, which she did. No further questions on the matter were put or taken,” the statement continued.

It is understood that several committee members were unhappy with the idea that what transpired at the committee last week could be seen as a full question and answer session.

In an interview on RTÉ’s Six One News last Friday, Ms McEntee, when asked about how she had addressed the issue, said: “I have answered questions on this issue in the justice committee”.

The previous day, during leaders questions in the Dáil, Mr Varadkar said Ms McEntee “answered questions on this matter in a committee the other day”.

Willing

Ms McEntee’s spokesman on Wednesday said: “The Minister told the committee she was willing to answer questions and was happy to address this issue when it was raised with her, as the transcript shows.

“The Minister’s comments on the Six One were made in that context, and in the context of the Minister being happy to answer questions on this issue in the Dáil at a time of the Opposition’s choosing.”

When the matter was raised towards the end of last week’s committee meeting by Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny, Ms McEntee said the issue had been raised and “I have no problem responding to that if it is appropriate”.

Chairman James Lawless said the Minister could make a “brief statement”, in which she said she adhered to a “very clear process” before bringing Mr Justice Woulfe’s name to Cabinet in July.

She said she did not want “anybody to say that I’m refusing to answer questions” or to outline the process that led to the appointment.

Ms McEntee said that when she was appointed as Minister, she looked at the recommendation made by the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) which supported Mr Justice Woulfe’s application for the role, as well as other expressions of interest.

She said the convention is that one name is only ever brought to Cabinet for judicial or other appointments, and in this instance, he was selected.There were no follow up questions after her contribution.

A source said that if the committee had convened for the purpose of putting questions to the Minister, it would have been a joint meeting, including senators, and the purpose would have been signalled in advance.

The committee also agreed, at the suggestion of Mr Lawless, to conduct a review of the judicial appointments process in general, as part of its work programme.

Disproportionate

The Opposition on Tuesday withdrew from the Dáil’s business committee as part of the row over Ms McEntee making a statement and taking parliamentary questions.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Martin said their decision to do so over “ the format of how questions are being asked is wholly disproportionate”.

It is understood that the business committee will meet later on Wednesday to figure out the format for the question and answer session and statement.

The Taoiseach said he had spoken to the Ceann Comhairle who had received legal advice on “both the parameters and the nature of what can be asked.

“Questions must be on process and not commentary or the suitability of candidates or criteria,” he said.

Mr Martin said his main aim “and responsibility is to maintain the separation of powers and also to maintain confidence in our judicial system”.

Ms McDonald referred to an appointment to the Circuit Court at the same time that Mr Justice Woulfe was selected for the Supreme Court.

She said the Tánaiste had confirmed that the person appointed previously worked as a solicitor with former minister for justice Charlie Flanagan in Co Laois. She asked how many applications there were for that position.

He said he did not go into the relationships of people to any former office holders or to TDs, if they are appointed to positions.

Mr Martin told her that “this appointment came through JAAB and was in accordance with the law and with the Constitution”.