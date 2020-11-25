Man shot through door of his house in Coleraine, Co Derry

Police are investigating after a man was shot through the door of his house in Coleraine.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland says officers were called to a property in the Churchlands Road area on Tuesday evening following a shooting incident.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “At about 10.30pm, it was reported that a male occupant aged in his 30s heard a knock at the front door of his house. The man did not open the door and it was then that two shots were fired through the door and struck the man.

“He has been taken to hospital for his injuries.

“Two men were seen leaving the area and heading towards the Winston Way area following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference number 1947.

- PA