Mayo farmer dies after roof collapses on him during works

A Co Mayo farmer has died after part of the roof of a shed which he was demolishing fell on him.

The death occurred in a townland near the village of Ballindine on Wednesday afternoon.

The remains of the middle-aged man, who was married with a family, have been taken to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar where a post mortem will take place on Thursday.

Both An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have begun investigations into the circumstances of the accident.