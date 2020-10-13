Man suspected of three stabbings and two assaults of women in Belfast

Police in Belfast are trying to apprehend a man they believe was responsible for three separate stabbings and two separate physical assaults of women on Monday night.

Three women were hospitalised after the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, stabbed them over a period of less than two hours. Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening, according to the PSNI.

The first stabbing happened at approximately 8.10pm on Ormeau Avenue in Belfast city centre. The second victim was stabbed around 9pm a few hundred metres away on Donegall Square West, again in the city centre.

The third stabbing happened about 10pm on University Road close to Queen’s University, about half a mile from the first incident.

Police are investigating a fourth incident where a woman was punched in the neck on the Upper Lisburn Road near Dunluce Avenue at around 9pm.

“We believe this to have been carried out by the same man,” said PSNI Chief Superintendent Simon Walls.

The four women were aged between 19 and 22.

“A fifth incident was reported this morning whereby a female was punched to the head on the Dublin Road at around 9pm yesterday evening by a male on a bicycle and we believe this report may be linked to the other four incidents,” added Chief Superintendent Walls.

The man is described as wearing dark clothing, possibly including a hooded top, cycling a mountain bike which may have a light coloured frame with reflectors on the spokes. He may have been wearing a black mask.

“The injuries sustained were minor and not life threatening; however this does not take away from the seriousness of these incidents,” said the senior officer.

These were frightening random attacks for these young women but thankfully incidents like this are extremely rare. I want to reassure the community that officers will be carrying out additional patrols across the city centre and doing everything we can to arrest this man,” he said.

Added Chief Superintendent Walls: “Detectives are currently conducting extensive CCTV enquiries throughout the relevant areas across the city and would appeal to any drivers who were in these areas at these times to review dash cam footage, and for any business owners in the relevant areas to review their CCTV.”

He appealed for anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.

SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said she was “horrified” to learn of the attacks on the women.

“While their injuries are not thought to be life threatening this was undoubtedly a highly distressing incident and my thoughts are with them,” she said.

“Nobody should feel unsafe on the streets of Belfast and the local community are shocked and upset at this attack. I urge anyone with any information to come forward to the PSNI,” said Ms Hanna.

Sinn Féin councillor John Gormley in condemning the series of attacks welcomed assurances by the PSNI that increased resources are being urgently put in place in response.

“The perpetrator of these attacks must be brought to justice. Women must be free to live their lives without fear of such attacks,” he said.