Man shot in suspected paramilitary-style assault in Derry

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Derry on Friday evening in what police suspect is a “paramilitary-style assault”.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, although they could be life-changing, according to a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

It is the second shooting in the city within two days.

The police are now appealing for information following what they described as the “barbaric shooting” outside a residential property in the Creggan Heights area at around 7.45pm.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said an investigation has been launched into the incident that “bears all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style assault”.

He added: “Those responsible for this criminal act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence or gain control of those they claim to represent.”

SDLP leader and MP for Foyle Colum Eastwood said on Twitter: “Tonight’s shooting in Creggan marks the second attack on the community since Wednesday night. [Yesterday] we heard the pleas of people of Creggan to those responsible to put a stop to this violence.”

He added: “The people of Derry do not want this. They must stop terrorising our community now.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1634/8/01/21, or submit a report online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.