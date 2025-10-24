Ireland

Cold and damp morning as voters head to polling stations

More rain on the way over bank holiday weekend

Showers are expected across many parts of the country early on polling day, wth brighter spells later. Photograph: Collins
Órla Ryan
Fri Oct 24 2025 - 07:582 MIN READ

It will be a cold and damp morning around the country as voters head out to polling stations for the presidential election.

Showers are forecast across many parts of the country but sunny spells will break through later on Friday morning, Met Éireann says.

It will become cloudier later in the afternoon with showers in northwestern counties. Highest temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees.

Friday night is expected to be rather cloudy and cold with more showers. The rain will clear in the south and east throughout the night and a dry spell will develop.

Lowest temperatures will range from 5 to 8 degrees tonight.

Saturday will start with plenty of sunny spells and dry weather but more cloud and showers will move into northern areas by early afternoon.

Showers are expected to move southwards across the country but there will also be a good deal of dry weather. Temperatures will reach up to 8 to 11 degrees tomorrow.

Saturday night is due to be cloudy and cold with scattered showers. Some clear spells will develop overnight as the showers die out but a northerly breeze will remain.

It will be a cold night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells on Sunday morning.

Light rain will develop in northwestern counties and rain will become widespread by Sunday afternoon. Top temperatures will range from 9 to 11 degrees.

Rain will gradually become patchy on Sunday night and cloud will clear throughout the night. A few showers will persist along western and northwestern coasts.

It will be a slightly warmer night, however, with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Monday morning will see a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers. More cloud will build later in the afternoon, in advance of rain spreading in from the west.

The rain is expected to clear away from the south and east later in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees.

