Live: Voters head to the polls with Catherine Connolly the clear favourite

Main points

Three names on the ballot

Three candidates, including Jim Gavin who ceased his campaign, are on the ballot paper today. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

There are three names on the ballot paper today: Catherine Connolly, Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys.

People can still vote for Mr Gavin - who withdrew from the race earlier this month - and his transfers will be distributed to the other candidates.

The Irish Times view on voting: cherish this simple civic duty

“Ireland consistently ranks among the world’s most democratic nations.

“That makes it all the more important that those who live here exercise their franchise in Friday’s presidential election.

“This is true even for those who are underwhelmed by the choice before them. Polls suggest a large number of voters are dissatisfied with the limited field of candidates.

“Yet opting out of the process, or deliberately spoiling a ballot, is not the best way to express that discontent...

“Those who can vote on Friday should make the effort. It is a simple civic duty, called upon only occasionally.

“For many, this will be the last opportunity to participate in a national election for several years. In a world where democracy is faltering, the act of voting is not only a right but something to be cherished.”

Read the full Irish Times view on voting here.

Presidential election explained

How does the presidential election work? Kate Byrne explains how. Video: Dan Dennison

Have any burning questions ahead of voting today? We’ve got you covered.

Here is everything you need to know about the candidates, how to vote, and the powers of the president.

Campaign to spoil votes

Asked about the campaign to spoil votes, Mr O’Leary said a person “can choose to spoil their vote … All we say in response is that one of these candidates will be elected president, and if you want your voice to be heard, then you should vote for a candidate.”

He is also concerned about people unintentionally spoiling their vote. Voters sometimes list their preferences and then add something like “Up the Dubs” or “Mayo for Sam”, which a returning officer could consider a spoiled vote, he said.

There is growing concern about turnout because of the reduced number of candidates and controversy over Fianna Fáil nominee Jim Gavin’s withdrawal over money owed to a former tenant.

Concerns over low turnout

Around 3.6 million people are eligible to vote in more than 5,500 polling stations across the country. Photograph: PA Wire

An Coimisiún Toghcháin is hoping turnout in the presidential election will match the 44 per cent seen in 2018 when President Michael D Higgins was re-elected, Marie O’Halloran reports.

Art O’Leary, the chief executive of the electoral commission since it was established in 2023, said the body does not have a target.

“I would hope, rather than saying it’s a target, that it would be no less than the presidential election turnout the last time,” he said.

Mr O’Leary appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

“Their vote is their voice and if they don’t vote, then they allow somebody else to speak for them,” he said. “You wouldn’t ever allow that to happen in any other part of your life.”

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys with Tánaiste Simon Harris at Dorrians Imperial Hotel in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, on Thursday. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

‘Don’t mind those poll’

Ms Humphreys struck a defiant note while canvassing in Sligo and Donegal on Thursday.

Speaking to supporters, she said: “It is so important we get that vote out tomorrow. Because I don’t believe one bit in those polls, don’t mind those polls. Tomorrow is the poll.”

Speaking at an event in Donegal, Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Simon Harris said: “The polls said Michael D Higgins was never going to be president – he won the election, he won twice and he did a very good job."

Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly during a visit to St Anne's National School in Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Thursday. Photograph: Bairbre Holmes/PA Wire

Final day of campaigning

The final day of campaigning saw another opinion poll, this time from the Irish Independent/Ireland Thinks, which suggested Ms Connolly continues to hold a commanding lead.

Excluding undecided voters, the poll predicted a first-count win for Ms Connolly, with 56 per cent of the vote.

Speaking about the strong opinion poll performance on Thursday, Ms Connolly said: “It’s wonderful for my team but we take absolutely nothing for granted.”

She told reporters at St Anne’s National School in Co Roscommon: “I would appeal to everyone to come out and vote. To be president of Ireland is an absolute privilege and I leave that to the people of Ireland.”

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys and Independent Catherine Connolly, who is the overwhelming favourite to become the country’s next president. Photographs: Niall Carson/PA & Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Connolly the favourite in the polls

After a fractious and unpredictable presidential election campaign, Independent candidate Catherine Connolly now the overwhelming favourite to become the country’s 10th president.

There are widespread fears of a historically low turnout, even lower than the 44 per cent at the last election.

Both Ms Connolly and the Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys on Thursday urged people to exercise their right to vote, Pat Leahy and Sorcha Crowley report.

Counting of votes will begin at 9am on Saturday at count centres across the country, with the nationwide results aggregated later at the national centre in Dublin Castle. A result is expected tomorrow afternoon.

Polling day

Good morning and happy polling day!

Voting in the presidential election began at 7am, with the polls remaining open until 10pm.

Around 3.6 million people are eligible to vote in more than 5,500 polling stations across the country.