Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim named Tidy Towns winner for 2025

Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, was named overall winner and tidiest small town. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim has been named the overall winner of the 2025 SuperValu TidyTowns Competition.

The award ceremony took place in Croke Park on Friday with Marty Morrissey, RTÉ sports broadcaster, hosting the event and Minister for Rural and Community Development Dara Calleary handing out awards to winners across several categories.

There were more than 600 volunteers from across the country present at the ceremony.

John Gaffey, chairman of the Carrick-on-Shannon committee, said it was a “really close-knit club who takes care of each other” and thanked the Ukrainian volunteers who had joined and made the group much larger.

He said Carrick-on-Shannon had been entering the competition for more than 40 year and that those in the town made “a real effort” to make it “as nice as we can” and that it was “a really lovely place to live”.

Ireland’s tidiest small town award also went to Carrick-on-Shannon, which was hailed for its large volunteer base and breadth of ideas.

The award for Ireland’s tidiest village went to Rosscarbery, Co Cork, which has been entering the competition for 48 years.

Ireland’s tidiest large town award went to Dalkey, Co Dublin, which was noted for the historical significance of its architecture and how that has been maintained by owners.

The Gaeltacht Award went to Carraig Airt, Co Donegal. The Young Persons in TidyTowns award went to Corofin, Co Clare.

Ireland’s tidiest large urban centre award went to Tralee, Co Kerry, which was praised for its interesting streetscape, reflecting its varied and lengthy history.

Mr Calleary on Friday announced a further €1.5 million in funding for Tidy Towns groups across the country next year.

All groups who entered the competition in 2023, last year or this year will be eligible to apply for a grant of €1,000 to €4,000.

The competition is organised by Mr Calleary’s department and has been running since 1958. A total of 929 towns participated in the competition this year, the highest number of entries ever received.

About 30,000 volunteers took part in these projects over 2025, representing €35 million in economic value.

Each year more than 220 prizes are awarded, with around €270,000 in main awards and €70,000 in special prizes given out.

Luke Hanlon, managing director of SuperValu, commended the “commitment and quiet determination” of the many volunteers involved in the competition.

“These are not just projects, they are legacies with real impacts and they will last longer than us,” Mr Hanlon said.

Mr Calleary praised the commitment of two volunteers, Hugh Kelly and Michael Tuohy from Riverside, Co Sligo, who first started volunteering in 1967.

“People like Hugh, people like Michael, have embedded pride, responsibility and passion into their local area,” he said.