Man in his 70s dies after car strikes pole in Co Cork

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday in which a man in his 70s was killed.

The collision occurred at Mill Road, Fermoy, Co Cork at about 2.10pm. The man was the sole occupant of the car he was driving when it struck a pole.

He was pronounced dead at scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

The road was closed to facilitate a Garda forensic examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025-82100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.