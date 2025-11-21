Gardaí appeal for witnesses after road deaths in Louth and Waterford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman (70s) died in a crash on Bridge Street in Ardee on Friday morning. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A woman has died following a three-vehicle crash in Ardee, Co Louth on Friday.

The crash, which happened on Bridge Street at about 11.25am, involved two cars and a truck.

Members of the emergency services came to the scene and the woman (70s) was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where she was later pronounced dead.

A postmortem will take place in due course, An Garda Síochána said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time are asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on (041) 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Waterford city have appealed for information following a collision involving a car and an e-bike, which occurred on the Cork Road (R680) at about 7.45pm last Sunday.

An 18-year-old male cyclist, who was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident, has since died, the force said.

The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem will take place in due course, it added.

Gardaí have again asked that any witnesses, or road users with relevant camera footage, contact Waterford station on (051) 305300.

The deaths bring the number of people killed on the State’s roads this year to 160, an increase of 10 on the same period last year.

