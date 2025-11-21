‘The pain is there, but it is not raw’ – mother of girl injured in 2023 Parnell Square attack

Emergency services at the scene of a multiple stabbing at Parnell Square in Dublin city centre on November 23rd, 2023. Photograph: Kitty Holland/The Irish Times

The mother of a little girl who was seriously injured in a multiple stabbing incident on Parnell Square two years ago has said they “are living in the moment and grateful for it” as she marks the anniversary.

The incident occurred outside Coláiste Mhuire national school in Dublin 1 on November 23rd, 2023. Several others were injured.

Riad Bouchaker (50) is currently before the courts charged with three counts of attempted murder, one of producing and possessing a kitchen knife, three counts of assault causing harm and one of assault causing serious harm.

Aged five at the time of the attack, the girl was critically injured and spent the majority of last year in Temple Street Children’s Hospital before being released from medical care for a year.

The family have continued to share updates on a GoFundMe page set up following the incident which has raised almost €143,000.

The girl’s mother explained that by the end of this month they will be taking down their fundraising page on gofundme.com and that legal proceedings around the incident will start next month.

“We believe that it is time, plus we will focus on the legal proceedings due to commence in December. But most importantly, we will continue to focus on our family,” the girl’s mother revealed.

She added: “The pain is there, but it is not raw. It has been shelled by love and strength.”

But she pointed out that the joy she sees in her little girl’s eyes is “enough to chip away any ache my heart carries”.

“I do cry still, but not as often or as painfully as I did before,” she said

“Two years of drive to live. Two years of hard work and dedication. Two years of relearning. And two years of us embracing this new girl we have been gifted with,” she added.

The now seven-year-old girl’s mother highlighted that even though the family does not know what will happen over the next two years, they are “living in the moment and grateful for it”.

She reiterated that they are “beyond thankful” to all of those who placed them in their prayers and who have been “so generous to complete strangers”.

“We are also humbled by all those people who showed everyone involved in the attack that day that kindness and help can come in all shapes and sizes, and that you did not do it for any other reason besides helping. You are truly heroic. All our appreciation from the bottom of our hearts,” she concluded.