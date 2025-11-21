An adventurous spirit carried Dylan Commins ‘through every chapter of his life’

A red Toyota Chaser car on the back of a recovery truck outside the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady in Ardee, Co Louth ahead of the funeral Mass of Dylan Commins. Photograph: Alan Betson

Adventurous spirit carried Dylan Commins, one of five friends killed in a collision in Co Louth last weekend, “through every chapter of his life”, his funeral Mass has heard.

A large crowd gathered at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady in Ardee on Friday afternoon to pay tribute to the 23-year-old just hours after the funeral Mass of his friend Alan McCluskey took place in Drumconrath, Co Meath.

Dylan’s coffin arrived at the church along with a bright red Toyota Chaser car on the back of a recovery truck. Vehicles around the town bore ‘DYLAN’ number plates as a mark of respect to the young man.

The family of Mr Commins arrived at the church arm-in-arm.

Mourners arrive at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady in Ardee, Co Louth for the funeral Mass of Dylan Commins (23). Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

President Catherine Connolly was in attendance, having earlier been in Drumconrath for the funeral of Mr McCluskey.

The other three people who died were Chloe McGee (23) and Shay Duffy (21), both from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, and Chloe Hipson, 21, from Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. Their funerals will take place in the coming days.

From left: Chloe McGee (23), Shay Duffy (21), Dylan Commins (23), Alan McCluskey (23) and Chloe Hipson (21). Photograph: The Irish Times/Montage of handout imagery from An Garda Síochána

The group of friends were travelling in a Volkswagen Golf to Dundalk for a night-out on Saturday when the car was involved in a collision with a Toyota Land Cruiser. Three other people were treated in hospital for injuries following the crash.

Delivering the eulogy, Mr Commins’ sister Lauren said Dylan had brought “light, laughter, and adventure into all our lives”.

She said his adventurous spirit “carried him through every chapter of his life”.

She said he joined Milverton Motocross Club before going on to win “many” trophies, and that cars later became “the great love of his life”.

While he was in transition year, Dylan and his two friends qualified for the Mini Company All-Ireland Final with dog beds they made from tyres, describing it as “the most Dylan business ever”.

President Catherine Connolly pays her respects to family members of Dylan Commins in Ardee, Co Louth on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

He later moved to Australia and “worked hard in the mines” before coming home after 10 months and setting up Coole Automotive, his transport and recovery business. She said he had “talked about becoming a millionaire”.

“If life had given him the time, he absolutely would have made it happen,” she said.

“But on November 15th, those dreams were cut heartbreakingly short, alongside the lives of his friends, and nothing will ever be the same again.”

She added: “Dylan lived quickly, loved deeply, and laughed loudly. He left an imprint on everyone he met – through his friendship, his mischief, his kindness, and his unstoppable determination.

“Though his life was far too short, it was packed with adventure, with bravery, with joy, and with the love of family and friends who adored him.

“Rest easy Dylan, the showman. Your journey was wild, bright, and unforgettable – and your story will live on in all of us.”

Crowds outside the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady in Ardee, Co Louth where the funeral Mass of Dylan Commins took place on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Among the symbols that were brought up to represent his life was a customised number plate to represent his “strong friendships” and a picture of his family to “represent the memories that will continue to hold us together”, said Dylan’s cousin, Daniel Commins.

A picture of Dylan’s lorry and his boots represented his “thriving business”, and one of his “many scrambling trophies” represented his love for Milverton Motorcross Club.

A Winnie the Pooh teddy, Advent calendar and a letter to Santa Claus were brought up to “represent his softer side”.

Fr Francesco Campiello said “there are no words” were “basically the only words that were pronounced by most people after what happened last Saturday night”.

“Usually we are full of words to comment on all the different aspects of life, but when death appears, and especially a tragic death like this, all our eloquence vanishes and we find ourselves speechless,” he said.

“Sometimes when we experience great joys, we don’t find the words to describe joy. This is true also for sorrow, in this moment, there are no words to express this sorrow. So we are reduced to silence.”

He told the family: “Ten years ago my brother died in a car accident at the age of 18, so I know what you are going through. I can tell you that there is hope. Don’t think of him as part of your past. He is still in your present.”

Bishop Michael Router said the deaths of Dylan and his friends had “left communities across this region, and indeed across the whole country, shocked and grieving”.

“Nothing that I can say or anyone else can say can take your pain away at this time,” he said. “But I can say this for certain: you are not alone. You are held by a community of care and love.” – PA