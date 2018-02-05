Snow to sweep over east of country as temperatures fall sharply

Snow and sleet are expected to sweep the eastern half of the country on Monday as temperatures fall to -5 degrees over the next 24 hours.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather alert for snow and ice for all of Leinster and counties Tipperary, Waterford, Monaghan, Cavan, Leitrim and east Cork.

Snow accumulations of up to 3cm are expected, which will lead to treacherous conditions on roads and footpaths until early on Tuesday, according to Met Éireann.

Gardaí have warned all road users to be be aware of the hazardous road conditions on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Drivers have been asked to slow down, use dipped headlights and watch out for vulnerable roads users.

Gardaí said motorists should not leave their car with the engine running and unattended.

“A number of car thefts occur every frosty morning,” the statement said.

Gardaí have advised pedestrians to walk on the footpaths and not the street, and for cylists and motorcylists to consider alternative transport where necessary.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy told RTÉ’s Radio One Morning Ireland the snow will “not be excessive but enough to cause disruption.”

“The rain will move in from the west later today, and will turn into sleet and snow as it hits the east,” Mr Murphy said.

“The snow-ice warning is for east Cork, Waterford and Tipperary in Munster, all of Leinster and Cavan, Monaghan and also Leitrim.”

“We’re expecting up to 3cm of snow, which is not excessive but enough to cause disruption.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked all road users to take extra care during the bad weather on Monday and Tuesday.

“Watch out for black ice. Black ice is difficult to see. It is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle or is overlooked entirely,” the authority said.

“It can occur especially in sheltered or shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls.”

“Frost and ice will form also leading to hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths,” Met Éireann said.

Snow is expected to fall on hills above 100 metres in Northern Ireland early on Tuesday morning.

Snow, sleet and rain are expected on Tuesday with highest temperatures reaching between 2 and 5 degrees.