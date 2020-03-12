Man due to appear in Carlow District Court over 2006 murder

A man in his 30s is due to appear in court charged in connnection with the murder of Gerry Nolan in Co Kilkenny 14 years ago.

Mr Nolan died following a fire at his home, a caravan, in Deerpark, Castlecomer on July 24th, 2006.

At the time, gardaí carried out a full investigation and Mr Nolan was found to have died as a direct result of the fire.

Five people were arrested, but nobody was charged.

The case was reviewed in 2014 and a murder investigation was launched.

The man is due to appear before Carlow District Court on Thursday.