Gyms told to use disinfectants to stop spread of coronavirus

Gymnasiums and leisure centres have been advised to take extra precautions to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Active Ireland, which represents 300 public and private leisure facilities, has told gyms to wipe down contact surfaces with single use disinfectant wipes or strong disinfectants and microfibre cloths.

It also advised that soaps and various moisturisers or oils neutralise disinfectants so they should be rinsed away before attempting to disinfect.

Active Ireland said people in gyms are “exerting themselves in gyms/leisure centres which means that they may be forcing more out of their lungs than normal, which can prolong the virus infectivity on surfaces”.

Gym goers have been told not to share towels or water bottles. Overcrowding and close proximity is also being discouraged.

The HSE has already stated that current recommended disinfection practice is sufficient to “inactivate” the Covid-19 virus in chlorinated drinking water and swimming pools. Chlorination is the most commonly used method of water treatment in Ireland for both drinking water and swimming pools.

The HSE says it has a “long history” of preventing waterborne illness, with the World Health Organisation recommending specific concentrations of chlorine in drinking water, as well as specific “contact time” needed to ensure dangerous germs are killed.

Yoga Dublin, which operates studios in Ranelagh and Dundrum, has told its members that it uses anti-bacterial/viral disinfectants in their studios and aso sterilising all cleaning cloths daily in bleach.

Members have been told they will have to bring their own mats and props to the studio. They have also been told to bring their own water bottles and to not use the water foundations on site.

The company said that while their demographic is not a high-risk group, anybody in touch with a possible carrier should not visit the studios for 12 days, even if they do not have flu symptoms.