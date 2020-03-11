Coronavirus: Trinity College confirms second positive test for Covid-19

Trinity College Dublin has confirmed that a second member of the university community has tested positive for Covid-19.

The college told staff and students earlier this week that a member of its community was diagnosed with coronavirus but appeared to have made a good recovery.

In a letter to students and staff on Wednesday, the college said a male student from the health sciences faculty has tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving the appropriate care.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of these patients during what is a difficult time. The student was based outside the main campus and is now being treated in hospital.”

The HSE has begun the process of tracing anybody who has been in contact with the student. Trinity said he was not living in university accommodation.

The college also said it would withdraw its students on placement in hospitals. “We will continue to take all actions necessary to contain the spread of the virus,” it said.

“In light of the appearance of patients with Covid-19 in our partner hospitals and the likely increase in such patients over the coming weeks we have decided after consultation to temporarily withdraw our students on placement until we can perform a fuller evaluation of risk for each placement location in association with our clinical colleagues.

“Our students will be informed about this decision by their heads of disciplines in separate emails and we actively will keep them informed of decisions in separate emails.”

Other measures

The university also said it would keep other possible measures under review. It has already replaced physical lectures with online classes in an attempt to limit the coronavirus threat.

However, tutorials, seminars and laboratory practicals will continue to be given in the usual fashion while using social distancing protocols.

“The present policy of delivering lectures online from Monday will continue and all students and staff should follow the guidelines around social distancing and good hygiene,” said the college.

“Our goal should be to decrease the number of instances that lead to students, staff, and visitors coming together in large groups in close proximity with each other.

“There is some false information circulating about Covid-19 on social media at present, including manipulated images. For further accurate information about Covid-19 in Trinity, please go to our website.”

In addition to conducting lectures online, Trinity College has closed the Book of Kells exhibition and Old Library, the Science Gallery and the Douglas Hyde Gallery to visitors.