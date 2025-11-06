Doctors gasped when reviewing injuries of dead boy (4), murder trial hears

Consultant paediatrician told the Central Criminal Court the deceased child had significant bruises 'from head to toe' consistent with physical abuse or non-accidental injuries.

When doctors pulled back the drapes to review the injuries of a four-year-old boy who it is alleged was murdered by his stepmother, “the whole theatre gasped”, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Dr Stephen O’Riordan, a consultant paediatrician, said the child had significant bruises “from head to toe” which were consistent with physical abuse or non-accidental injuries.

He documented 17 areas of bruising or injury to both eyes, the ears, arms, legs and back. The “black eyes”, combined with bruises around both ears are “classic signs of physical abuse”, he said.

A consultant intensive care doctor who gave evidence on Thursday said the injuries the boy suffered would usually be associated with a crash where a car hits a wall or a fall from a “very significant height”.

The child’s stepmother, a woman in her 30s from the southwest of the country, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the boy’s manslaughter in March 2021.

Senior counsel Anne Rowland, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said in her opening statement this week that it was the State’s case the boy’s father and stepmother had kept the boy out of sight of other family members for several days due to bruises he had suffered from a series of assaults.

She said a pathologist will say the child died due to a traumatic head injury in association with blunt force trauma to the stomach.

The brain injury was caused by shaking combined with contact with a flat surface, Ms Rowland said.

Dr O’Riordan described how he first came to treat the boy on March 13th, 2021 when he was transferred by ambulance to hospital. The witness said he knew nothing more than that the boy had suffered a fall. “We took the drapes away and the whole theatre gasped,” he said.

Dr O’Riordan said the child’s father had said the black eyes were the result of two falls over the previous two weeks. Dr O’Riordan said: “Any fall in a four-year-old child that I would see regularly would never have two black eyes. One or the other, but having two would more likely be from a head injury.”

There were possible “grab marks” on one shoulder and to the left elbow and multiple bruises on the back and chest suggesting the boy was “landing on his chest or back a lot, which is consistent with non-accidental injury”.

The most significant, he said, was a “hugely extensive injury” to the back of the head which the father had said was caused by a fall from a top bunk on to a metal bed. Dr O’Riordan said the injury could “potentially” be caused by such a fall, but it would be hard to say given the extent of the other injuries.

A laceration to the boy’s liver, Dr O’Riordan said, would have been caused by “extreme force” and would normally be associated with a car accident. X-rays carried out by another paediatrician showed the boy had previously suffered a fractured rib that was starting to heal. The healing would suggest the injury was seven to 10 days old, Dr O’Riordan said. This was “significant”, the doctor said, because it suggested the boy suffered trauma at a different time.

Dr O’Riordan said the number of unexplained injuries left him with a “significant concern” about physical or intentional abuse against the child.

A consultant intensive care consultant who later treated the child said the dilated and unresponsive pupils indicated a severe traumatic brain injury.

She said she did not receive a satisfactory explanation of the bruises of different ages from the child’s father, which gave her cause for concern. She said the father told her that the boy had been “grounded”, which she found “a little unusual for a child of that young age”.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of four women and eight men.