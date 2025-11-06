Evan Ferguson could return for Roma this Sunday – Heimir Hallgrímsson

For eternal optimists like Heimir Hallgrímsson, the Republic of Ireland can still qualify for the 2026 World Cup via a playoff next March.

“Two wins and we are in,” said the manager, despite attaching a health warning to the 25-man squad he has named ahead of the final Group F qualifiers at home to Portugal next Thursday and away to Hungary on Sunday, November 16th.

If results go according to form, and Hungary beat Armenia in Yerevan and Portugal overcome an understrength Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, the trip to Budapest will be a dead rubber – Portugal will top the group and Hungary will enter the playoffs as runners-up.

Despite Troy Parrott’s superb goal record for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league, Ireland are hoping that Evan Ferguson makes a speedy recovery from ankle ligament damage to feature for Roma against Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

“No,” said Hallgrímsson, correcting a suggestion that Roma expect the 21-year-old to be fit. “Evan expects to be in squad [v Udinese]. That is where his mind is and we’ll just bring him in to assess him. But if we lose a striker, we have a Plan B.”

Celtic’s Johnny Kenny is on standby, with Adam Idah next in line to start against Portugal.

Elsewhere, Ireland’s lack of depth is stressed by the uncapped Kevin O’Toole being called up as a seventh-choice left back now Ryan Manning is suspended on top of injuries to Robbie Brady, Callum O’Dowda, Matt Doherty and Josh Honohan, who is managing a groin issue so he can feature for Shamrock Rovers in Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Cork City.

Liam Scales would be expected to start ahead of O’Toole, the 26-year-old New York City FC defender whose sister Jillian captains Treaty United. They both qualify for Ireland via a Dublin-born grandfather.

Kevin O'Toole in action for New York City FC. Photograph: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Andrew Moran, another American-based player, returns to the panel after impressing for LAFC on a season-long loan from Brighton. Moran and Charlton Athletic midfielder Conor Coventry – both former Ireland under-21 captains – are selected alongside West Brom’s Jayson Molumby, who is suspended for the Portugal game.

Midfield options are dwindling with Will Smallbone, Jason Knight, Bosun Lawal, Alan Browne and Sammie Szmodics injured, while Molumby is also a doubt for Hungary.

“There have been better situations for us in the past,” Hallgrímsson conceded. “Many of our players are struggling at the moment – not playing well for their clubs, even fighting for minutes.

“It’s a different situation from September when we had everyone playing, scoring, and man-of-the-match performances. Let’s hope it’s the reverse. We had players coming in high in September and we didn’t play well. Hopefully now it’s going to be the reverse – they are struggling at the clubs but they will play well for Ireland. That’s our hope.”

That he sounds so reliant on “hope” prompted more questions about how he will breathe confidence into the playing group.

“It’s difficult when the media is not optimistic, but the fans are really optimistic,” Hallgrímsson replied, referencing the uninspiring victory over Armenia in Dublin last month following the defeat in Portugal.

“We played two games [last month]. Difficult away in Portugal, but (we) conceded 0.5 goals from these two games.”

In reality, Ireland beat Armenia 1-0 and lost 1-0 in Lisbon.

Ireland's Caoimhín Kelleher saves a penalty from Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup qualifier in Lisbon last month. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“And if that’s the norm, normally that’s enough to qualify for any team,” he continued. “So if we keep on building on that, I think that is the way forward for us.”

Hallgrímsson’s contract runs until the end of the current qualification campaign, so the Icelander is running out of time to convince the FAI’s director of football John Martin that he is the right man to take Ireland to Euro 2028.

“It doesn’t matter if I have the time. I think [being solid in defence] is the way forward, whether it’s me or someone else.

“I cannot be populistic or think about what others think. This is what I think, seeing the big picture. I know others would disagree and want to do something different. I totally respect that, but if you want to win the dance competition, and you also would like to be the most beautiful girl on the dance floor, it kind of messes up with the other thing. Sometimes you have to pick and choose.”

On his future as Ireland manager, he added: “Obviously, you think about it, but my focus is I’m going to stay here until the end of June [2026].”

Even if Ireland fail to qualify for the World Cup? “We are going to qualify,” he replied.

Hallgrímsson also addressed criticism of Sammie Szmodics on social media after the Ipswich Town attacker pulled out of recent international squads.

“Sammie has always been really honest to me. If the club says he is injured and he says he is injured there is no need to doubt that. He has a serious injury and will be out for months.”

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton)

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Liam Scales (Celtic), John Egan (Hull City), Ryan Manning (Southampton)*, Kevin O’Toole (New York City)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Brom)*, Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Andrew Moran (LAFC)

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Mikey Johnston (West Brom), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Basaksehir)

*Suspended for Portugal game