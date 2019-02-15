Man dies in workplace incident at quarry
A man has died in a workplace incident at a quarry in Co Kildare.
A man has died in a workplace incident at a quarry in Co Kildare.
The 41-year-old was fatally injured in an accident at a quarry in Kilmeague on Friday.
Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have confirmed they are investigating the accident.
A report on the death is to be forwarded to the local coroner.