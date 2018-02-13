Man dies in collision between a car and a truck in Mayo

Mark Hilliard

A 61-year-old man has been killed following a collision between a car and a truck.

The crash happened on the N5 at Carrabawn near Swinford, Co Mayo at about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

The deceased was the driver of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar for a post-mortem examination. The local coroner has been notified.

A passenger in the car, a man in his late 20s, was also taken to hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The scene of the collision was closed and is not expected to open until about midday on Wednesday to facilitate garda forensic collision investigators. Local traffic diversions have been put in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station at (094) 937 2080 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.