Man dies following single-vehicle crash in Tipperary

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Cashel, Co Tipperary, on Friday night.

The driver (51) was fatally injured when his car hit a fence at Ardmayle at about 11.30pm. His body was taked to South Tipperary General Hospital.

The road was currently closed for an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí­ have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at Cahir Garda Station on (052) 744630, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.